11 companies hiring for more than 500 jobs in Calgary this November

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this November, and we’ve put together a list of 11 places that are hiring for more than 500 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

You might also like: Walmart Canada is hiring for 12,000 new and permanent jobs

Nordstrom is offering up to $650 in incentive pay to new employees

Restaurant industry lost nearly 200,000 employees since pandemic began

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions. Jobs: A total of 49 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Public Art Conservator to Administrative Assistant to Heavy Equipment Technician.

A total of 49 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Public Art Conservator to Administrative Assistant to Heavy Equipment Technician. Perks: Perks vary per position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics. Jobs: Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 79 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Saks Fifth Avenue, Foot Locker, AllSaints, and Chatter’s Hair Salon.

Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 79 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Saks Fifth Avenue, Foot Locker, AllSaints, and Chatter’s Hair Salon. Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta. Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill six permanent positions, which include a Sous Chef, Ice Technician, and Paralegal & Office Manager. Plus, there are 19 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Rink Attendant to Freestyle Ski Coach to Culinary Team Member.

WinSport is looking to fill six permanent positions, which include a Sous Chef, Ice Technician, and Paralegal & Office Manager. Plus, there are 19 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Rink Attendant to Freestyle Ski Coach to Culinary Team Member. Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Repsol Sport Centre (@repsolsport)

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit. Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for 10 full- and part-time positions, including Personal Trainer, Swim Instructor, Customer Experience & Marketing Coordinator, Lifeguard, and Child Care Attendant.

Repsol is currently hiring for 10 full- and part-time positions, including Personal Trainer, Swim Instructor, Customer Experience & Marketing Coordinator, Lifeguard, and Child Care Attendant. Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@thekegsteakhouse)

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now. Jobs: There are 11 opportunities at the Keg’s South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Macleod Trail, and Crowfoot restaurants for a variety of positions, including Servers and Hosts, Line and Prep Cooks, Dishwashers, and Food Expeditors.

There are 11 opportunities at the Keg’s South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Macleod Trail, and Crowfoot restaurants for a variety of positions, including Servers and Hosts, Line and Prep Cooks, Dishwashers, and Food Expeditors. Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world. Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance.

Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance. Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys. Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 22 roles in its Calgary stores, including Cashier, Pharmacist, Gas Bar Service Technician, Deli Clerk, Coffee Bar Server, and more.

Safeway is currently hiring for 22 roles in its Calgary stores, including Cashier, Pharmacist, Gas Bar Service Technician, Deli Clerk, Coffee Bar Server, and more. Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: Lowe’s is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at Lowe’s could be a great fit for you.

Lowe’s is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at Lowe’s could be a great fit for you. Jobs: Lowe’s has 29 jobs available in their Calgary stores, distribution centres, and head office. Roles include Lumber Yard Team Member, Maintenance Worker, Project Manager – Continuous Improvement, Install Sales Coordinator, and Cashier.

Lowe’s has 29 jobs available in their Calgary stores, distribution centres, and head office. Roles include Lumber Yard Team Member, Maintenance Worker, Project Manager – Continuous Improvement, Install Sales Coordinator, and Cashier. Perks: Perks include exclusive employee discounts, Student Incentive Programs, and a sustainable development program.

Who: U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees. Jobs: The jobs page on the University of Calgary’s website currently shows 166 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Vice President, Advancement to Sessional Instructor – SCMA 631 (Winter 2022), Haskayne School of Business to Research Coordinator – Faculty of Nursing.

The jobs page on the University of Calgary’s website currently shows 166 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Vice President, Advancement to Sessional Instructor – SCMA 631 (Winter 2022), Haskayne School of Business to Research Coordinator – Faculty of Nursing. Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill. Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for nine positions, including an Administration Supervisor, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, Youth Basketball Referee, and Building Operator.

Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for nine positions, including an Administration Supervisor, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, Youth Basketball Referee, and Building Operator. Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.