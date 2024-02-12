A Calgary daycare was forced to close temporarily after “several” live and dead cockroaches, mice and more health violations were discovered at its Mission location.

Alberta Health Services ordered the closure of Sun Valley Kids Academy & Montessori Daycare located at 100G – 2210 2 Street SW after observing dozens of health regulation infractions, according to the report.

Daily Hive has reached out to the previously mentioned daycare but did not hear back as of publication.

The infractions within the report include:

Live and dead cockroaches found in the kitchen food preparation area, including on the walls, underneath the sink, and in the refrigerator

Cockroach debris observed in the kitchen cabinet and drawers

Mouse droppings discovered throughout the facility, including the napping area, next to the play kitchen, beside a handwashing sink

Lack of hand soap in the kitchen sink

Staff not properly equipped with an understanding of food safety knowledge

Incorrect toy cleaning procedures

There were a number of other violations that were listed in the report.

In order to reopen the facility, the order requires the owners to address a number of points:

Retain the services of pest control

Remove all mouse droppings and cockroach debris

Ensure handwashing supplies are always available

Replace torn diaper mats

The report is dated February 7 of this year.