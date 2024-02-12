Cockroaches and mouse droppings force temporary closure of Calgary daycare
A Calgary daycare was forced to close temporarily after “several” live and dead cockroaches, mice and more health violations were discovered at its Mission location.
Alberta Health Services ordered the closure of Sun Valley Kids Academy & Montessori Daycare located at 100G – 2210 2 Street SW after observing dozens of health regulation infractions, according to the report.
Daily Hive has reached out to the previously mentioned daycare but did not hear back as of publication.
The infractions within the report include:
- Live and dead cockroaches found in the kitchen food preparation area, including on the walls, underneath the sink, and in the refrigerator
- Cockroach debris observed in the kitchen cabinet and drawers
- Mouse droppings discovered throughout the facility, including the napping area, next to the play kitchen, beside a handwashing sink
- Lack of hand soap in the kitchen sink
- Staff not properly equipped with an understanding of food safety knowledge
- Incorrect toy cleaning procedures
There were a number of other violations that were listed in the report.
In order to reopen the facility, the order requires the owners to address a number of points:
- Retain the services of pest control
- Remove all mouse droppings and cockroach debris
- Ensure handwashing supplies are always available
- Replace torn diaper mats
The report is dated February 7 of this year.