Calgary man charged for allegedly giving out "free samples" of cocaine

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Feb 7 2024, 6:46 pm
A Calgary man is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly handing out business cards with samples of cocaine stapled to them at a downtown casino.

Calgary police say they became aware of the cards being handed out to casino patrons on Christmas Eve of last year.

The name “Alex Lee” was printed across the cards, leading to a month-long investigation where police gathered evidence they said was consistent with drug trafficking. According to police, the name was an alias.

This weekend, on February 3, police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra when they arrested the driver. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle as well as a residence in the 0-100 block of Beaconsfield Place NW, which led to the seizure of a handful of items. The following items were seized:

  • 59.6 grams of cocaine, individually portioned in more than 50 baggies
  • Digital scale with drug residue
  • $1,280 cash
  • Business cards with “Alex Lee”

Seyyed Amir Razavi was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2024.

