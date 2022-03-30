17 companies hiring for more than 425 jobs in Calgary this April

There’s good news for those on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There is a wide variety of roles available in the city this April, and we’ve put together a list of 17 places that are hiring for more than 425 positions right now.

Roles range from Skating Instructor to Senior Software Engineer, and there’s sure to be something on our list for every skill level and interest.

There’s no time like the present, so dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is seeking 19 people to join its clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for Corporate Accountant, Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time), Career Services Coordinator (West Coast), Designer & Production Artist, and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs' current opportunities on their careers page.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 70 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Weight Room Monitor to Park Seasonal Gardener, and Land Surveyor to Sales Agent.

Perks: Perks vary by position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 69 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Foot Locker, Saks Fifth Avenue, Le Creuset, Sunglass Hut, Armani, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect, Technical Architect, Data Architect – Nonprofit, Director – Salesforce Industries, and Principal Strategist – Financial Services. To learn more, visit Traction on Demand's jobs page.

Perks: Extensive flexible work options, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, two paid volunteer days per year, quarterly profit sharing, health, dental, and vision care, personal and health spending accounts, employee assistance program, fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit, employee stock ownership plan, continued learning opportunities, and more.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill six permanent positions, including a Public Safety Manager, Digital and Social Media Marketing Specialist, and Team Lead – Food & Beverage Outlets. Plus, there are 18 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Weekend Skating Instructor to Food & Beverage Lounge Server/Bartender.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, and 2022 is going to be a big year for the company as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the telehealth experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing new features like HIPAA compliant chat, all without putting in 60+ hour work weeks.

Jobs: Jane is currently accepting applications for more than 15 positions, including Data Engineer, Senior People Partner (Customer Support), and Engineering Manager. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane's jobs page.

Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Check out Jane's values to see if its mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you'd like to be a part of.

Employees get three all staff Jane-cation days and their birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at two of them right now.

Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg's 4th Avenue and Crowfoot restaurants for a variety of positions, including dishwashers and cooks.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 19 roles in its Calgary stores, including Coffee Bar Server, Deli Clerk, Pharmacy Assistant, Wellbeing Counsellor, Cashier, and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and an Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C's website currently shows a whopping 126 positions available for application, with titles spanning Research Coordinator, Paediatrics – Cumming School of Medicine, Simulation Coordinator – Faculty of Social Work, Sessional Instructor, ENGG 517 – Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 43 positions, including Arena Attendant, Basketball Summer Camp Coach, Kitchen Coordinator, and Office Administrator, among others.

Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. It’s redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and guests with category-leading, cost-efficient contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Quality Assurance Analyst, Graphic Designer, Senior Developer – DevOps, and a Software Developer – Backend. Visit Ready's career page to learn more about open positions.

Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth. Ready offers twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, and your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of an established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer.

Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses, allowing owners and advisors access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps. The global company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of $75M CAD. Through leveraging TaxCycle’s Calgary-based team, Xero is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence.

Jobs: Xero is hiring for roles that include Talent Specialist – Product/Tech, Senior Account Manager, Account Manager, Backend Engineer (PHP), Quality Assurance Analyst, Design Research Operations Coordinator, Senior Software Engineer – Workflow, Senior Product Content Designer, Security Operations Analyst, Intermediate Software Developer – X-files, and more. To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.

Perks: Xero offers a number of great perks including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits.

At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People Leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance.

Who: HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. It connects project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time.

Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across its Sales and Engineering teams. Current job openings include Front End Engineer, Sales Representative, and more. To learn more about HomeStars' current openings, visit the careers page.

Perks: Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include, remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch and learns.

Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Its innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Its mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.

Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer, and more. To learn about these and other open positions, visit Merchant's careers page.

Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived – Commit changed that.

Jobs: Commit is seeking applicants for full-time remote roles, including Engineering Partner and Content Writer. To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page, or if you're a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit's Engineering Partner Program.

Perks: Commit is a completely remote company, distributed coast-to-coast. The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit's culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what's right for the engineer.

Who: WFHomie is a leading Canadian employee engagement and distributed team culture platform that makes building real human connections between employees easier by analyzing employee engagement and identifying gaps in team behaviour. Based on this data, WFHomie provides curated recommendations on actions to take, leveraging the platform’s unique set of virtual experiences, team-building activities and employee appreciation opportunities. This helps companies attract and retain top talent, boost their employer brand, and keep culture alive, even in the remote workplace.

Jobs: WFHomie is hiring a Full Stack Developer (Remote) and a Senior Backend Developer (Remote). To learn more about WFHomie's open positions, visit the company's career page.

Perks: WFHomie employees enjoy 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team socials, competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend, paid parental leave, company-wide recharge days each quarter, home office and technology stipend, and optional access to flexible office space in your location.

