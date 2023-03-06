City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If you are looking for a new job or a career change, now might be the time. The City of Calgary is hiring for several jobs with great pay.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website lists various jobs they are hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: As the workforce management lead, you will manage staffing requirements that focus on Parks & Open Spaces (P&OS) operational objectives. You will also support the Learning and Development (L&D) strategy, providing direction while ensuring alignment with Parks & Open Spaces’ operational and business needs. This position will support leaders with their workforce needs in a thoughtful, purposeful way while providing a consistent and strategic direction that considers the various lines of business within Parks & Open Spaces operations.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: You will lead, coach, and mentor a team of communications professionals responsible for internal and external communications. You will act as the key contact for business unit management teams and subject matter experts, and help your clients achieve their business objectives through strategic communications. You will advise and coach clients and communicators through issues affecting the business unit and department to protect corporate reputation and meet the needs of Calgarians. In addition, you will work closely with the communications leader to ensure alignment with priorities and policies including, but not limited to, the Social Media, Media Relations and Public Statements Policy, and Plain Language Policy.

Salary:$100,567 to $154,029

What: You will lead a team of geotechnical engineers and technicians, who primarily perform project coordination and management and provide geotechnical subject matter expertise to a wide variety of interested parties. You will be the main champion of all City Business Units on geotechnical engineering matters.

Annual Salary:$91,425 to $140,027

What: As the corporate finance leader of Long Range Financial Plan, you will be responsible for providing overall leadership in the implementation of the Long Range Financial Plan Program. You will also support service plans and budgets for new cycle development and adjustments.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: You will be responsible for supporting the strategic and tactical initiatives of the Information Security Incident Response Team. You will identify, contain, mitigate and record the lifecycle of an incident, and identify the vulnerabilities exposed and/or exploited as well as the security risks to computer systems, networks and data. You will also work closely within the corporation to resolve any cyber incidents and help promote an information security and risk-aware culture following the Enterprise Security Risk Management (ESRM) approach.