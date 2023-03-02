Home Depot is looking to hire more than 500 people across Alberta

Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season by hiring people across Alberta, with over 500 jobs available province-wide.

The jobs range from full-time and part-time positions at stores and warehouses nationwide and include customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising, and warehouse associates.

Available jobs include Pro Account Sales Associate, Overnight Freight Team Supervisor, and Department Supervisor.

The company says that because it is looking to accelerate the hiring process, some applicants may receive an offer within one day of applying.

Vinod Nalajala, vice president of human resources and communications for Home Depot Canada, says the company is looking to gear up for a busy time of year for them.

“Spring is an important season for Canadians and having the right associates in-store and in our supply chain network to support our customers is important,” says Nalajala. “We’re proud that we can continue to provide our communities with career options so we can better support our customers.”

They say 80% of managers with the company started as hourly associates.

Home Depot offers a number of benefits to their full and part-time employees, including company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs, tuition reimbursement, and employee assistance programs.

Home Depot has numerous locations across Alberta, with stores in Calgary and Edmonton, along with several other stores in areas like Airdrie, Okotoks, Sherwood Park, and Spruce Grove.

Home Depot is one of many companies across Alberta looking to hire right now as we prepare for a busy spring and summertime.