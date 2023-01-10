City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If you are looking for a new job or a career change, now might be the time. The City of Calgary is hiring for several jobs with great pay.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website has several jobs they are hiring for with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Annual Salary: $79,059 to $119,373

What: As a Department Consultant, you will support the Manager of Service Excellence and work as a team member in the General Manager’s Office to fulfill the complex and evolving strategic and business needs of the Community Services department. Community Services connects and protects diverse individuals, communities, and businesses through strategies, education, programs, services, enforcement, and emergency response – directly and through partners.

Annual Salary: $89,632 to $137,281

What: Reporting to the Manager of Collection Services, as the Leader, Operational Coordination, you will be responsible for the leadership and financial management for the advancement of operational performance to meet directives for effective and efficient delivery of Collection Services in the areas of workforce management, operational vehicles & equipment (V&E), and technology.

As a core member of the Waste and Recycling Services (WRS) Leadership team, you will provide supervision to a team of operational support staff and will be responsible for the leadership of workforce management for all Collection Services staff. You will support staff to build and maintain engagement, promote skill development, and elevate team performance.

Annual Salary: $86,967 to $131,311

What: As a Capital Delivery Coordinator in Parks & Open Spaces, you will be responsible for developing and tracking delivery programs related to Parks projects. You will also support the development of new capital business cases and maintain lists for future projects and coordinate the stage gate process for Parks-related projects.

Annual Salary:$98,595 to $151,009

What: Reporting to the Manager, Asset Management Planning, as the Leader, Utilities Asset Management Planning, you will be responsible for the management and application of asset management practice within the Utilities (Water, Wastewater, and Waste and Recycling Services) in compliance with the City of Calgary’s Asset Management Policy.

Annual Salary: $89,632 to $137,281

What: This opportunity will challenge a seasoned auditor who values ongoing learning, varied work responsibilities, and conducting operational audits in a complex organization of 61 unique lines of service supported by more than 13,000 employees. As a Senior Auditor, you will serve as a key member of the City Auditor’s Office. Reporting to the Deputy City Auditor, you will successfully lead complex non-recurring audits independently or with an assigned project team of professional auditors.