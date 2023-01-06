Fly off with a new job: WestJet is hiring in Calgary right now

Start 2023 off in a big way by making a switch to a career of your dreams: WestJet is hiring for numerous jobs in Calgary right now.

If you’re passionate about travel, you could be fit to represent Canada in the airline industry.

Let’s take a peek at what your next job could be!

You might also like: A breakout star from "The White Lotus" has joined a TV show filming in Calgary right now

Career change January: Air Canada is hiring in Alberta right now

The January forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

Calgary WestJet jobs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

There are currently 13 jobs open in Calgary with WestJet, including a WestJet 737 Pilot- First Officer, a Network Duty Manager, a Swoop 737 Pilot- Direct Entry Captain and a Senior Analyst – Commercial Strategy.

If you nab a job with WestJet, the work perks seem pretty sweet too.

The company says it offers “travel privileges for you and your family, effective from your start date,” and “savings and benefit programs that are flexible to meet your specific needs.”

To find out more about their job postings visit the WestJet career page.