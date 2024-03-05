The City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs and many pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck, because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some of them pay over $100,000 per year.

The City of Calgary is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from a supply chain analyst to a data collection supervisor.

For a full list of open job postings, click here.

On-Call Administrative Coordinator with the Calgary Police Service View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Police Service (@calgarypolice) Salary: $33.33 to $44.60 per hour Who should apply: Applicants should hold a two-year diploma in marketing, communications, public relations, journalism, business administration, media, web digital, community development, public policy, or a related diploma. In addition to the academic qualifications, the City is looking for people with six years of experience in a similar field such as project managing or event planning.

Communication and Marketing Advisor Salary: $42.09 to $56.27 per hour Who should apply: Applicants should hold a two-year diploma in marketing, communications, public relations, journalism, business administration, media, web digital, community development, public policy, or a related diploma. In addition to the academic qualifications, the City is looking for people with six years of experience in a similar field such as project managing or event planning. Election Clerk View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary: $24.96 to $33.38 per hour

Who should apply: Election clerks are responsible for the hands-on duties related to the verification of petitions and/or by-elections. Applicants must hold a high-school diploma or GED and have at least 1 year of election and/or census-related experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary: $83,059 to $125,413

Who should apply: The best candidate for this role would hold a degree in either a degree in engineering or architecture and have at least four years of relevant experience. A background in project design, tendering, construction, and financial project management is required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dushka Zapata (@dushkaamateur)

Salary: $32,708 to $46,176

Who should apply: Both those with and without certifications who are passionate about rock climbing! You will be expected to help teach rock climbing techniques and safety and develop designs, plans, and resources for the program.