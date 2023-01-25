5 Calgary employers named among Canada's best by Forbes

Five Calgary employers have been named some of the best in Canada in a recent ranking done by Forbes!

The popular website has put together a list of the top 200 employers in the country, and Calgary is well represented.

The highest Calgary employer on the list was Suncor, coming in at the 110th spot. The Calgary-based energy company has 13,000 employees.

Not far behind was the University of Calgary. The U of C was the second highest-ranked Calgary employer, coming in at number 116 in the country.

Not surprisingly, another energy company rounded out the top three for Calgary, as it came in at number 123 in Canada.

A Calgary restaurant also cracked the top 150, with Moxies coming in at 142.

Lastly, the City of Calgary just made it into the top 200. Forbes ranked our city as the 197th best employer in the country.

Forbes partnered with Statista to compile its annual list of Canada’s Best Employers.

The rankings are based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees. They were asked to rate how likely they were to recommend their current employer and could recommend employers other than their own.

Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, was named the number-one employer in the country, followed by Toronto’s Canadian Mental Health Association and The Keg Steakhouse and Bar based out of Richmond finished third.