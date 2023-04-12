City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If your plans this spring included getting a new job now is a good time to look as the City of Calgary is hiring for some high-paying jobs.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website lists various jobs they are hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Annual Salary: $91,425 – $140,027

What: As the Team Lead, Performance Improvement, you are responsible for leading and undertaking the continual analysis of business-related improvement opportunities for the water, wastewater, and stormwater field operations. You will work with key interested parties to analyze performance data that identify improvement areas.

Annual Salary: $91,425 – $140,027

What: As a Senior Corporate Consultant with the Corporate Planning & Performance (CPP) business unit you will lead projects related to service improvement and other strategic initiatives as required. You may also be involved in other emerging strategic initiatives, Business Unit projects, or supporting ad-hoc requests from leadership.

Salary: $88,706 – $133,937

What: As a Project Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing a wide range of engineering, technical, contract management, and project management assignments at the water treatment plants, distribution network, and within the division.

Annual Salary: $80,640 – $121,760

What: As a Senior Planner on the Growth Analytics team, you will play a key role in managing complex planning projects, supporting policy development and strategic growth work, and leading continuous improvement efforts. This position offers professional opportunities for individuals demonstrating strong leadership and teamwork abilities, coupled with proven analytical skills.

Annual Salary: $91,425 – $140,027

What: As the Leader of Portfolio Strategy and Planning will lead a team of professionals responsible for translating business requirements into effective facility solutions aligned with the City’s overall facility portfolio management strategy. Your team will also be responsible for the development and continuous improvement of the Portfolio Management Strategy and Plan as well as key policies and frameworks for obtaining the best value and utilization of facility assets. As a Leader, you will be expected to foster an inclusive leadership approach that promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion, as well as psychological and physical safety. As a key decision-maker, you will empower and guide your team, applying political acumen and balancing strategy with operational leadership.