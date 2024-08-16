A 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a park in Calgary’s northeast and police are asking for help to identify a suspect.

In a release, police say this happened around 8:15 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Prairie Winds Park on Castleridge Boulevard NE.

They were called for reports of a “physical altercation” between a man and a 12-year-old girl.

According to police, the suspect allegedly verbally confronted the victim after an interaction at the playground between his young son and the victim. That verbal altercation escalated, and the suspect hit the victim.

The child suffered minor injuries and EMC crews gave her a ride home.

Investigators say the suspect in the case is described as, “approximately 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and short hair.”

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants with white stripes on the sides and black shoes with white soles.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, you’re being asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.