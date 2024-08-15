University of Calgary cracks the top 10 best universities in Canada

University students head back to class in just a couple of weeks, and a new report has placed the University of Calgary in Canada’s top 10.

That is according to the 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities, an annual report on the best universities in the world published by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

This year, more than 2,500 institutions were scrutinized, and the best 1,000 universities in the world made it onto the list.

When it comes to the top 10 in Canada, the U of C landed at #6, being bested by the University of Alberta at #5, McMaster University at #4, McGill University at #3, University of British Columbia at #2 and University of Toronto at #1.

U of C failed to break the top 100 globally, however, landing somewhere in the 100 to 200 range alongside U of A.

In case you’re wondering, the top universities in the world are American Ivy League schools, with Harvard taking the top spot for the 22nd year, followed by Stanford and MIT.

When it comes to how the ranking is made, Shanghai Ranking Consultancy says universities are ranked by several academic or research performance indicators, including alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, Highly Cited Researchers, papers published in Nature and Science, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.