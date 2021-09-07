These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our September roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for less than $400,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer recent renovations, stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, upgraded bathrooms, fully fenced, private backyards, and developed basements.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,097 sq ft

This cozy bungalow in Marlborough offers a large living room with a fireplace, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen for storage, a fenced backyard, and a fully developed basement. The home is conveniently located within walking distance of schools, shopping, and plenty of other amenities.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

1,153 sq ft

Located in Douglas Ridge, this Victorian-style home has a wrap-around front porch, laminate flooring throughout the main floor, a wood-burning fireplace, and an upgraded kitchen and bathroom. The south-facing backyard offers plenty of sunlight, a large deck, and an oversized double garage.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

1,416 sq ft

This semi-detached Redstone townhome boasts an open-concept main floor with a nine-foot ceiling and large windows, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an undeveloped basement for you to turn into anything you can imagine. The upper level offers a roomy master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, along with two additional bedrooms sharing a full bathroom.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

761 sq ft

Recently updated, this adorable Renfrew home has plenty of natural light, a corner gas fireplace, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and two large bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master. The basement offers plenty of room for storage, there are well-established gardens in the home’s front yard, and the private backyard boasts mature trees.

Listing details:

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

925 sq ft

This semi-detached bungalow in Dover has been completely renovated, with a customized kitchen, two upgraded bathrooms, a fully developed basement, and brand new flooring with vinyl and ceramic tiles. Located close to Deerfoot Trail, this home allows easy access to all that Calgary has to offer.