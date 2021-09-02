These are the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our September roundup of Zoocasa’s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include wine rooms, elevators, and stunning city views.

One home has an outdoor kitchen, another boasts a custom glass auto showcase in the garage, and a third features a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 5,242 sq ft

5,242 sq ft Unique Features: This Upper Mount Royal home boasts a 5G theatre room with its own wet bar, a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool, an elevator, and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for summer dining and drinks. There’s geothermal heating and cooling throughout the home, plus in the driveway, front stairs, and walkway, practically making shovelling a thing of the past.

This Upper Mount Royal home boasts a 5G theatre room with its own wet bar, a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool, an elevator, and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for summer dining and drinks. There’s geothermal heating and cooling throughout the home, plus in the driveway, front stairs, and walkway, practically making shovelling a thing of the past. Other Features: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a floating staircase, marble floors, 10+ ft vaulted and barrelled ceilings, and gas fireplaces.

Living Space: 6,026 sq ft

6,026 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Elbow Park, this property makes indoor/outdoor living easy with a large stone patio, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fire pits in a landscaped backyard that backs onto the ridge and offers stunning views. The house also has a hidden door to a home office, an HD golf simulator, and a billiards room with a bar.

Located in Elbow Park, this property makes indoor/outdoor living easy with a large stone patio, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fire pits in a landscaped backyard that backs onto the ridge and offers stunning views. The house also has a hidden door to a home office, an HD golf simulator, and a billiards room with a bar. Other Features: The five-bedroom, three-plus-two-half bathroom home offers a spa-inspired ensuite, fitness and media areas, and a chilled wine room. The property is located just above the Elbow Park Tennis Club and a dog park.

Living Space: 4,025 sq ft

4,025 sq ft Unique Features: This Renfrew home has been extensively upgraded, and has a floor-to-ceiling handcrafted Italian black tile fireplace, a glass railing staircase, an elevator, a gym, and a built-in Miele coffee machine.

This Renfrew home has been extensively upgraded, and has a floor-to-ceiling handcrafted Italian black tile fireplace, a glass railing staircase, an elevator, a gym, and a built-in Miele coffee machine. Other Features: Four bedrooms and four bathrooms make up this property, which offers incredible city views, a luxurious master suite taking up the home’s top floor, custom glass auto showcase in the garage, and in-ceiling speakers.

Living Space: 4,623 sq ft

4,623 sq ft Unique Features: This Elbow Park home features an elevator servicing all three levels, a covered outdoor deck with fireplace and dining area, a fitness area, media room, and a wine cellar.

This Elbow Park home features an elevator servicing all three levels, a covered outdoor deck with fireplace and dining area, a fitness area, media room, and a wine cellar. Other Features: The property is home to five bedrooms, five-and-two-half bathrooms, hardwood flooring, tons of windows offering plenty of natural light, a butler’s pantry, and a professionally landscaped backyard. The house is conveniently located near schools, shops, and restaurants.