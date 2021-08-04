These are the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary

Good news YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our August roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for less than $300,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer spacious, fully fenced backyards, laminate flooring, and upgraded kitchens and bathrooms.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

437 sq ft

This fully renovated corner lot townhouse in Forest Lawn has all-new insulation, drywall, windows, doors, lighting, washer/dryer, siding, and more. The home has laminate flooring throughout, with a tiled entrance, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a fully fenced yard, and lots of off-street parking.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

992 sq ft

Located in Falconridge, this end-unit townhome has plenty of light and laminate floors throughout the main floor, with an open kitchen featuring sliding doors to a private backyard. The unfinished basement provides space for storage, laundry, and utilities, and would be perfect for a rec room when developed. The property is located close to transit, shopping, and schools, and it’s only a short drive from Village Square Leisure Centre and the Genesis Centre.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

821 sq ft

This modern Rundle townhome has been completely renovated, including upgraded lighting. The property has a private backyard and offers quick access to shopping, the CTrain, and Peter Lougheed Hospital.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

941 sq ft

Perfect for first-time homebuyers, this Saddle Ridge townhouse has a great balcony, laminate flooring in the living room, and a central island in the kitchen. The home also features new paint, is close to transit, a grocery store, and a school, and has an assigned parking stall along with tons of visitor parking.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

471 sq ft

This bi-level townhouse in Pineridge boasts vaulted, open-beam ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a deep soaker tub in the bathroom. Two bright bedrooms, a newer fence, and a deck round out this home’s offerings, and the convenient location is close to a leisure centre, shopping, and public transit, along with the Trans-Canada Highway and Stoney Trail.