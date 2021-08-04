These are the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary

Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
Aug 4 2021, 2:11 pm
114 Pinemont Bay NE (Seller Direct Real Estate)

Good news YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our August roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for less than $300,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer spacious, fully fenced backyards, laminate flooring, and upgraded kitchens and bathrooms.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

5. $214,900: 1102 52A Street SE

cheapest real estate Calgary

1102 52A Street SE (Vladimir Cosic/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

1102 52A Street SE (Vladimir Cosic/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

1102 52A Street SE (Vladimir Cosic/REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.)

Listing details: 

  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 437 sq ft

This fully renovated corner lot townhouse in Forest Lawn has all-new insulation, drywall, windows, doors, lighting, washer/dryer, siding, and more. The home has laminate flooring throughout, with a tiled entrance, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a fully fenced yard, and lots of off-street parking.

4. $209,900: 49 Falshire Terrace NE

cheapest real estate Calgary

49 Falshire Terrace NE (Noorin Nurani/CIR Realty)

cheapest real estate Calgary

49 Falshire Terrace NE (Noorin Nurani/CIR Realty)

49 Falshire Terrace NE (Noorin Nurani/CIR Realty)

Listing details: 

  • Three bedrooms
  • One-and-a-half bathrooms
  • 992 sq ft

Located in Falconridge, this end-unit townhome has plenty of light and laminate floors throughout the main floor, with an open kitchen featuring sliding doors to a private backyard. The unfinished basement provides space for storage, laundry, and utilities, and would be perfect for a rec room when developed. The property is located close to transit, shopping, and schools, and it’s only a short drive from Village Square Leisure Centre and the Genesis Centre.

3. $199,977: 7 – 3029 Rundleson Road NE

cheapest real estate Calgary

7 – 3029 Rundleson Road NE (eXp Realty)

cheapest real estate Calgary

7 – 3029 Rundleson Road NE (eXp Realty)

7 – 3029 Rundleson Road NE (eXp Realty)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 821 sq ft

This modern Rundle townhome has been completely renovated, including upgraded lighting. The property has a private backyard and offers quick access to shopping, the CTrain, and Peter Lougheed Hospital.

2. $184,900: 190 Saddlebrook Pointe NE

cheapest real estate Calgary

190 Saddlebrook Point NE (Jimmy Huynh/RE/MAX iREALTY Innovations)

190 Saddlebrook Point NE (Jimmy Huynh/RE/MAX iREALTY Innovations)

190 Saddlebrook Point NE (Jimmy Huynh/RE/MAX iREALTY Innovations)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 941 sq ft

Perfect for first-time homebuyers, this Saddle Ridge townhouse has a great balcony, laminate flooring in the living room, and a central island in the kitchen. The home also features new paint, is close to transit, a grocery store, and a school, and has an assigned parking stall along with tons of visitor parking.

1. $149,000: 114 Pinemont Bay NE

cheapest real estate Calgary

114 Pinemont Bay NE (Seller Direct Real Estate)

114 Pinemont Bay NE (Seller Direct Real Estate)

114 Pinemont Bay NE (Seller Direct Real Estate)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 471 sq ft

This bi-level townhouse in Pineridge boasts vaulted, open-beam ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a deep soaker tub in the bathroom. Two bright bedrooms, a newer fence, and a deck round out this home’s offerings, and the convenient location is close to a leisure centre, shopping, and public transit, along with the Trans-Canada Highway and Stoney Trail.

