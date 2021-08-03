Nearly 30 Calgary communities will have photo radar this August

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of August.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This August, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following Calgary communities:

Altadore

Alyth/Bonnybrook

Auburn Bay

Banff Trail

Brentwood

Canyon Meadows

Cedarbrae

Charleswood

Collingwood

Copperfield

Crescent Heights

Edgemont

Erin Woods

Evergreen

Glamorgan

Glenbrook

Huntington

Lower Mount Royal

Manchester

Martindale

Rundle

Sage Hill

Springbank Hill

Sunalta

Thorncliffe

Tuxedo

West Hillhurst

Whitehorn

Windsor Park

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.