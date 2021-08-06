These are the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have extravagant homes on the market.

In our August roundup of Zoocasa’s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, many of these stunning properties have had recent upgrades, making them that much more desirable.

One home is located on the riverfront, several have their own wine cellars, and others have built-in outdoor fireplaces.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,268 sq ft

3,268 sq ft Unique Features: This Rideau Park home boasts a prime waterfront location, with the nearly 7,000-sq-ft lot backing onto the Elbow River and Elbow Island Park just across the water. The house was recently renovated and has new white oak plank hardwood, black framed windows offering tons of natural light, and a wine room and wet bar/coffee station in the dining room.

This Rideau Park home boasts a prime waterfront location, with the nearly 7,000-sq-ft lot backing onto the Elbow River and Elbow Island Park just across the water. The house was recently renovated and has new white oak plank hardwood, black framed windows offering tons of natural light, and a wine room and wet bar/coffee station in the dining room. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two-storey entry, wood-burning fireplace, and a heated driveway.

Living Space: 3,544 sq ft

3,544 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Elbow Park, this property has a large dining room with French doors opening onto a verandah, perfect for entertaining. The home also features intricate hardwood floors throughout the main floor, an outdoor fireplace, and a large bar area with custom storage, a wine room, and an exercise room in the basement.

Located in Elbow Park, this property has a large dining room with French doors opening onto a verandah, perfect for entertaining. The home also features intricate hardwood floors throughout the main floor, an outdoor fireplace, and a large bar area with custom storage, a wine room, and an exercise room in the basement. Other Features: The three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home offers a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, convenient access to Sandy Beach, River Park, and the Elbow River pathway system, and a deep soaker tub, separate oversized shower, and skylight in the master ensuite.

Living Space: 3,413 sq ft

3,413 sq ft Unique Features: This Scarboro home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and boasts a glass wine room with a tasting table, a spacious master walk-in closet that includes a skylight and laundry, and professional landscaping with water and flame features in the courtyard terrace.

This Scarboro home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and boasts a glass wine room with a tasting table, a spacious master walk-in closet that includes a skylight and laundry, and professional landscaping with water and flame features in the courtyard terrace. Other Features: Four bedrooms and five bathrooms make up this modern home, which also offers a ribbon fireplace, dramatic “cloud” chandelier, a media-theatre room, and Miele appliances integrated into the kitchen.

Living Space: 3,829 sq ft

3,829 sq ft Unique Features: This Roxboro home features an open floor plan throughout the main floor with an indoor/outdoor living space that opens to a built-in eight burner Napoleon barbecue, granite countertop, and wood-burning fireplace in the backyard. A master bedroom retreat has a gas fireplace, walk-in closet with skylights and tons of custom built-ins, and an ensuite with a soaker tub, oversized marble steam shower with six showerheads, double sinks, and a dressing table.

This Roxboro home features an open floor plan throughout the main floor with an indoor/outdoor living space that opens to a built-in eight burner Napoleon barbecue, granite countertop, and wood-burning fireplace in the backyard. A master bedroom retreat has a gas fireplace, walk-in closet with skylights and tons of custom built-ins, and an ensuite with a soaker tub, oversized marble steam shower with six showerheads, double sinks, and a dressing table. Other Features: The property is home to six bedrooms, four-and-two-half bathrooms, a built-in sound system including outdoor speakers, a bright dining room with a Moooi Raimond feature light, and a bar area and wine room in the basement.