5 of the cheapest houses for sale in Calgary right now

May 2 2024, 9:08 pm
Greater Property Group | Re/max Real Estate (Mountain View)

It’s no secret that Calgary has become an increasingly more expensive city to live in. With increased inter-provincial and international interest, Calgarians can barely afford the cost of living.

Many Calgarians even reported they’ll need a second job to afford a home. 

The average cost for a detached home in the city in January was $758,957, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), a notable 12% increase year-over-year.

If you’ve found yourself among the majority struggling to get into the housing market and are pinching pennies to afford a home, these five homes under $500,000 are a great place to start.

8021 24th Street SE

Price: $445,000
Size: 591 square feet
Features: Newly renovated one-bathroom, two-bedroom home with a double detached garage.

6740 Temple Drive NE

Price: $489,000
Size: 1,205 square feet
Features: Three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home with new kitchen appliances and quartz countertops.

52 Riverbirch Road SE

Price: $499,900
Size: 814 square feet
Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an oversized single garage.

28 Abadan Crescent NE

Price: $499,998
Size: 1,342 square feet
Features: Two-storey home on a 4,800-square-foot lot with four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

141 Prestwick Park SE

Price: $499,990
Size: 1,338 square feet
Features: Three-bathroom, two-bedroom home with a partially finished basement.

