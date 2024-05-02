5 of the cheapest houses for sale in Calgary right now
It’s no secret that Calgary has become an increasingly more expensive city to live in. With increased inter-provincial and international interest, Calgarians can barely afford the cost of living.
Many Calgarians even reported they’ll need a second job to afford a home.
The average cost for a detached home in the city in January was $758,957, according to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), a notable 12% increase year-over-year.
If you’ve found yourself among the majority struggling to get into the housing market and are pinching pennies to afford a home, these five homes under $500,000 are a great place to start.
8021 24th Street SE
Price: $445,000
Size: 591 square feet
Features: Newly renovated one-bathroom, two-bedroom home with a double detached garage.
6740 Temple Drive NE
Price: $489,000
Size: 1,205 square feet
Features: Three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home with new kitchen appliances and quartz countertops.
52 Riverbirch Road SE
Price: $499,900
Size: 814 square feet
Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an oversized single garage.
28 Abadan Crescent NE
Price: $499,998
Size: 1,342 square feet
Features: Two-storey home on a 4,800-square-foot lot with four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
141 Prestwick Park SE
Price: $499,990
Size: 1,338 square feet
Features: Three-bathroom, two-bedroom home with a partially finished basement.