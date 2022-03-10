Fly roundtrip from Calgary to San Francisco for under $225 this spring

If you’ve ever wanted to ride an iconic streetcar, visit Fisherman’s Wharf, and check out the Golden Gate Bridge, you’re in luck. Roundtrip flights from Calgary to San Francisco can be found for less than $225 right now.

According to YYC Deals, affordable fares are available through WestJet to San Fran right now, for trips in April, May, and June.

Flights are nonstop in both directions, and there are even weekend dates available for a quick California getaway!

You might also like: Roundtrip flights available for under $100 from Calgary to select Canadian cities this spring

Sky high: Airfare could be on the rise due to the cost of fuel

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Las Vegas are available for under $235 this fall

It’s important to note that all non-US citizen air travellers to the US must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccine prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

Additionally, air passengers to the US aged two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within one calendar day of travel.

Back to the deals – roundtrip fares are available starting at $224 from Calgary to San Francisco for trips this spring, including taxes and fees.

Here’s how to find and book these flights:

1. Search the following: Google Flights – Calgary to San Francisco

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Head over to the WestJet or Air Canada website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

Happy travels!