NewsWeather

Alberta is forecasted to be warmer than parts of TEXAS tonight

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 30 2023, 3:33 pm
Alberta is forecasted to be warmer than parts of TEXAS tonight
Tomas Kulaja/Shutterstock | MaksiMages/Shutterstock

Alberta is about to enjoy a warm-up after facing bitterly cold temperatures last week, and the province will be warmer than some spots in Texas tonight.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, both Edmonton and Calgary are looking to stay above the freezing mark tonight with an overnight low of 1°C.

Edmonton forecast 

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Calgary forecast

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The bump in temperatures is pretty wild when you compare it to tonight’s lows in some parts of northern Texas, with the cities of Amarillo and Lubbock both being colder than YEG and YYC.

Amarillo is off to a VERY cold start from what it’s used to, with a temperature of -5°C, a daytime high of 6°C, and an overnight low of -1°C.

The Weather Network

Lubbock residents are also shivering this morning, with a daytime high of just 7°C and an overnight low of -1°C.

The Weather Network

The sudden drop in Texas temperature is being blamed on a strong cold front sweeping through the state, which arrived yesterday.

So, there you have it.

We may have had a chilly end to October, and our fingers are crossed for a gentle start to November.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop