You can fly from Calgary to Palm Springs for under $260 roundtrip next month

Fancy a budget-friendly getaway to the desert?

As Calgarians wait for summer to hit the city, we’re still looking for warm-weather getaways, and WestJet’s current flight deal to Palm Springs totally plays into that.

According to YYC Deals, fares from Calgary to Palm Springs can be found for less than $260 in June right now.

You might also like: Lynx Air has an incredible BOGO sale and flights start at just $31

You can soon fly from Alberta to Halifax for less than $110

Fly from Alberta to St. John's for under $200 on Canada's new low-cost airline

Flights are roundtrip and nonstop, getting you to the California desert and back in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Palm Springs (@visitpalmsprings)

Tickets are listed as low as $254 on select dates in June. Dates are pretty limited, but at these prices, who can complain?

Plus, affordable fares can be found to Palm Springs for under $300 throughout July, August, and September too.

Here’s how to find and book these fares from Calgary to Palm Springs:

Go to Google Flights and search trips from Calgary to Palm Springs.

If your vacation time is flexible, try one of the following date combinations for the lowest fares.

June 21 to 28, 2022

June 22 to 29, 2022

Otherwise, select the dates that work best for you, although you may be paying a little more.

From there, head over to the WestJet website and book your trip using the same dates you found on Google Flights.

Happy travels!