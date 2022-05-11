You can soon fly from Alberta to Halifax for less than $110

Canada’s newest ultra-low-cost airline, Lynx Air, is soon introducing flight routes from both Calgary and Edmonton to Halifax.

The airline officially launched in April and currently services destinations across the country, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, and St. John’s.

Beginning in June, passengers will be able to fly between Toronto and Halifax with Lynx. The airline will then link Calgary and Edmonton with Nova Scotia’s capital city the following month.

Lynx says it will initially operate three services a week between Toronto and Halifax, starting on June 30, 2022. It will then increase to five trips a week as of July 30.

On July 14, Lynx will introduce five through- flights a week each way between Calgary and Halifax. On July 30, the airline will also start service for two through-flights a week between Edmonton and Halifax.

At that point, according to the press release, Lynx will be flying a total of 14 flights a week in and out of Halifax, which is more than 2,600 seats weekly.

This announcement comes shortly after Lynx announced an expansion of its service to St. John’s, Newfoundland. The airline noted in a press release that the expansion of the Halifax and St. John’s route network is in response to strong demand for flights to Atlantic Canada.

“Lynx is proud to be bringing competition and choice to beautiful Atlantic Canada,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

“Halifax is Canada’s second largest coastal city, and gateway to beautiful Nova Scotia, renowned for its fresh seafood, striking lighthouses and stunning natural landscapes,” McArthur continued. “We are excited to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for people to visit this wonderful region.”

Flights from Edmonton to Halifax are currently available starting at $109, while going from Calgary to the Nova Scotian capital will cost you $119 and up.

It’s important to note that the Calgary and Edmonton flights out to the east coast aren’t direct. Trips from Alberta to Halifax will operate via Toronto or Hamilton, providing seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Lynx operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow to more than 46 aircraft within the next seven years.

The airline’s full flight schedule includes:

The new Halifax flights are available to book online now.

For more information or to plan your trip, head over to the Lynx Air website.