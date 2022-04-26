Cowboy up: Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Nashville available for under $400 right now

Pack your cowboy boots and head south to enjoy incredible live music in Nashville, Tennessee, with affordable roundtrip flights from Calgary through the spring and summer.

Nashville is known for its music scene, boasting everything from country, bluegrass, and R&B, to rock and pop. Visit the honky-tonks of Broadway, check out the famous recording studios on Music Row, eat a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich or two, and try to catch a show at the Grand Ole Opry or the iconic Bluebird Cafe.

According to YYC Deals, roundtrip flights can be found from Calgary to Nashville starting at $384 from May through September 2022.

Flights are nonstop in both directions, and these budget-friendly fares include taxes and fees.

You might also like: Lynx Air has a stellar BOGO sale and flights start at just $31

Business-class seats from Calgary to Europe and the Middle East are 50% off right now

Lynx Air: What it's like to fly on Canada's new ultra low-cost airline (VIDEO)

So, what are you waiting for? Book your ticket, plan your itinerary, and get ready to enjoy the neon lights and music of many genres down in Nashville.

How to find and book these deals:

Head over to Google Flights and search the following: Calgary to Nashville Choose the dates that work best for you, or scan through the calendar to find dates with the lowest fares Head over to the website of the airline offering your selected flights, and enter the same destinations, dates, and times Follow the prompts to book your trip at the affordable fare price

Cowboy up!