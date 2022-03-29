NewsTravel Deals

Business-class seats from Calgary to Europe and the Middle East are 50% off right now

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
Mar 29 2022, 9:05 pm
Leeloona/Shutterstock | Ioan Panaite/Shutterstock

You don’t need to worry about extra legroom if you’re travelling in business class, and the latest travel deals out of Calgary let you experience this luxurious way to fly at 50% off.

Air France and KLM are offering roundtrip business class flights from Calgary to cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tickets are between $2,092 and $2,500 after taxes, which is approximately 50% cheaper than the typical best prices for business class, according to YYC Deals.

These destinations are thousands of kilometres away, calling for many hours of travel, but with amazing in-flight service and roomy seats, you’ll likely arrive feeling refreshed and perhaps unwilling to disembark.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai (@dubai)

Travel dates vary by destination, but deals on business class flights can be found anytime between April 2022 and February 2023.

Here’s how to find these deals:

1. Start a Google Flights search and choose one of the following destinations:

Aberdeen, Ajaccio (Corsica), Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Copenhagen, Florence, Glasgow, Lisbon, London, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Newcastle, Mykonos, Naples, Nice, Paris, Prague, Rome, Santorini, Stockholm, Venice, Dubai, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, or Zanzibar

business class

Google Flights

2. Click on the departure date box and browse for the cheapest date combinations. Look for dates with fares that range from $2092 and $2500 roundtrip.

business class

Google Flights

3. Head to the airline’s website and use the same dates found on Google Flights to book your trip.

business class

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Fares include one piece of hand baggage and a personal item, one checked bag, seat selection, and ticket changes (you’ll only pay for any potential fare difference). Keep in mind; however, these deals are non-refundable.

Bon, voyage!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

