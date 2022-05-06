You can fly from Calgary to Dublin, Ireland, for less than $570 roundtrip

If Dublin has been on your list of places to visit, you might be planning that trip sooner than you expected.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly from Calgary to Dublin, Ireland, for just $564, including taxes.

Flights for these WestJet fares are roundtrip, and some of them even fly nonstop from Calgary International Airport to Dublin Airport.

Although tickets at this price are a bit limited for May and the summer months, more travel dates are available in September and October.

Plus, Ireland dropped all of its COVID-related entry restrictions back in March, so it’s pretty easy to travel there right now. You no longer need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or recovery, test results, or even the Passenger Locator Form that was once required.

There’s a lot to do in Dublin, but we’d suggest adding The Long Room at Trinity College to your itinerary.

And, of course, you can’t leave Dublin without ordering a pint of Guinness at The Brazen Head, the oldest pub in the city, which was built in 1754.

If you’re ready to book your trip, here’s how to find this deal.

Go to Google Flights, Skyscanner or Kayak. If your vacation time is flexible, try one of the following date combinations for the lowest fares.

September 14 to 19, 2022

October 15 or 16 to 20 or 23, 2022

Otherwise, select the dates that work best for you, although you may be paying a little more.

This is what it should look like:

or

Although you’ll have to wait until the summer is over to go on vacation, tickets from Calgary to Dublin can sometimes be almost double these prices, so this is too of good a deal to pass up!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre