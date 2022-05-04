You can fly from Calgary to Montreal for just $140 roundtrip this year

If travelling across the country is on your to-do list in 2022, the fine folks at WestJet are making it pretty easy on your wallet to check out the other side of Canada.

The Canadian airline has dropped the price of their flights from Calgary to Montreal down to a smooth $140 roundtrip, tax included.

All flights are nonstop, both ways. Not too bad, huh?

WestJet’s affordable Calgary to Montreal flight deals are for trips in September and October 2022.

The $140 fare is an incredible bargain, considering non-stop WestJet flights to Montreal are currently in the $400 to $600 range for other months of the year.

Could a fall poutine date be in the cards?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

The four-plus-hour flight includes one carry-on.

Before you get ready to eat bagels, here’s how to access WestJet’s appealing flight deal to Montreal.

How to find and book the Calgary-Montreal flight deal:

Try the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Montreal – as low as $140 roundtrip for dates in September and October

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations. You can adjust the trip length at the bottom.

From there, head over to the WestJet website and book your trip at the low fare using the same dates you found on Google Flights.

Your itinerary should look something like this:

Bon voyage!

With files from Ty Jadah