Located in the old Grain Exchange Building, right downtown near Stephen Avenue and across from the Edison Building, Thai Thien can be easy to miss.

It’s crazy how many times we’ve walked past this hidden gem but never gone in to try it.

This time was different. After asking some friends for their recommendations for delicious Thai food in the Beltline, Thai Thien was mentioned multiple times. Now we were on a mission.

It was 12:30 pm on a Tuesday, and the place was packed. There were at least 15 people in there at all times, rotating in and out as they got their lunch. We’d obviously stumbled into something special.

Thai Thien features nearly 40 items on the menu and a wave of flavours. We settled for the #35: lemongrass chicken, shrimp, and a pork spring roll.

It comes served in a bowl on a bed of either rice vermicelli or steamed rice, as well as shredded lettuce and carrot on the side. A small container of chili sauce and fish sauce were also provided.

We were pleasantly surprised when we opened the container, as the portion size was HUGE. All for a mere $8.93, GST inclusive. We also got a Vietnamese iced coffee for an additional $3.50.

They have a range of options available, with Vietnamese subs ranging between $4.50 to $7.95. Among the regular options, you can also choose from options like veggie, sate tofu, curry chicken, pineapple beef, and charbroiled pork.

The bowls start at $7.25 and peak at $8.50. Their soups, such as pork or shrimp wonton or sate beef rice noodle soup, range between $6.50 and $9.25.

Thai Thien is definitely a must-try! The friendly team there will ensure your belly is full, your tastebuds will be delighted, and your bank account doesn’t suffer in the process.

Thai Thien Sub

Address: 811a 1 Street SW, Calgary