The self-declared leader of the “Melted Revolution,” Meltwich is definitely packing heavy ammunition.

“Resistance is futile… join us!” they declare on their website.

Twist our rubber arm — don’t mind if we do!

We visited its Marda Loop location to see what all of the fuss was about, though Calgary is lucky enough to have five different outposts from the brand.

Originally hailing from Ontario, Meltwich has been serving Calgarians for the better part of three years.

This unique sandwich shop has people drooling over its artisan grilled cheeses, house burgers, fries, poutines, and milkshakes.

Its beef is Certified Angus beef that is raised without any antibiotics and is also Halal certified.

But the best part? Their offerings won’t set you back any more than $15.

A grilled cheese, such as the Bacon Avocado, Mac Attack, Big Melt, Monster Melt, or The Godfather, ranges from $11 to $14.

If you’re not vibing with gooey melted cheese, then check out their burgers like the Smokey Banquet, the Spicy Nashville, or the Double Standard, all for less than $11.

We can’t skip past their plant-based menu, either! They have a range of options for our veggie and vegan friends, such as the Spicy Nashville Chick’N Burger, the Guac & Roll, or the Classic Vegan Poutine for $12 and under.

Everything looked too good to choose. It honestly took us an awkward amount of time to make a decision.

After many minutes of deliberation, we decided to try the Southern Fried Chicken and the Tattooed Chicken Club.

The golden-brown bread crackled as we sunk our teeth into the Southern Fried Chicken Melt. It was busting out of the crust, flowing with melting American and cheddar cheese, Chipotle and garlic dill sauce, and topped with tomato corn salsa, pickles, and lettuce.

The salsa danced on our tongues like a fiesta of taste.

It was hard to decide on a favourite. The Tattooed Chicken Club just had something about it that couldn’t be dismissed. Was it the succulent meats? Or the veggies that mingled together like A-list celebrities at a red carpet event? Perhaps it was just the fact that the entire thing was just bursting with deliciousness. We never knew a sandwich could have so much charisma.

To wash down your hefty meal, why not try one of their classic milkshakes? For less than $7 you can get chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, strawberry, or upgrade to a peanut butter chocolate sauce or an Oreo shake.

Between the two of us, we spent less than $24.

We were full and we were satisfied.

Don’t do us a favour by going here, do yourself a favour. You deserve it.

Locations:

Country Hills

Address: Unit 418, 500 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-9393

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 2 am

Meltwich

Address: 117-150 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-1927

Address: Unit 108, 318 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-6311

Address: 2205 33 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-6834

Address: 1610 10 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-6458

Address: Unit 1820, 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-1820