Roundtrip flights to New Zealand from Calgary are $1,200 cheaper than usual right now

Calgary, ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to New Zealand AND save a bunch of money on your flights at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Calgary to Auckland, New Zealand, for a mere $1,301 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the island nation is $1,172 more.

We made sure to make the trip two weeks long because you are going to want to have lots of time to explore such a beautiful place.

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Ireland from Calgary for just $514 right now

A castle in Alberta is on Airbnb and you can rent it for $2,800 a night (PHOTOS)

Torrential rain made an Alberta waterfall swell in size in just hours (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Zealand (@purenewzealand)

You can check out the Sky Tower, Auckland Museum, Mount Eden, and multiple islands — and that’s all without leaving the Auckland area. So much exploring to do!

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to Auckland (AKL). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in November.

The lowest price we found was $1,301 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing November 6, returning November 21

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.