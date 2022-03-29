Book a winter getaway for cheap this year, with flights from Alberta to a sunny Arizona destination this year.

Edmonton-based Flair Airlines has revealed its starting direct flights to Tucson, Arizona, from three Alberta airports: Edmonton International Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport and Lethbridge Airport.

Service will begin in November and December, so get your vacation days in early!

Tuscon, Arizona

“Basing winter operations in Tucson, Arizona, offers an exciting new option for Canadians. We know that Canadians in communities across the country will be keen to soak up the winter sun in Tucson. With consistent service for years to come, we think this is the beginning of an excellent yearly tradition for Canadians,” said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines, in a news release.

“For too long, many communities in Canada have been without service to warm-weather destinations. Flair is looking forward to stimulating new demand with our everyday low fares.”

To celebrate its first week of sales, one-way fares on Flair flights to Tucson, including taxes and fees, begin at $99. You can book here.