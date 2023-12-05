6 incredible lesser-known charities to support around Calgary this Christmas

There are so many charities around Calgary that are so worthy of donations, and we found six that may not have made it onto your radar yet.

With the Christmas season in full swing, it’s the time of year when many people aren’t just thinking about the gifts they’re going to get but what they can do to help. If that question has crossed your mind, we’ve got some great places to consider below and where to find more that are in need of help if you’re curious.

Parachutes for Pets

It’s been a hard few years for many animal shelters, with organizations across the city struggling to keep up with the number of surrenders they’re receiving. One Calgary charity, Parachutes for Pets, says it is “dedicated to honouring the importance of the human-animal bond by helping vulnerable Calgarians with their pets before they turn to shelters.” It offers food banks and hampers, grooming assistance, pet safekeeping and so much more.

To learn more and donate click here.

Prairie Sky offers equine therapy to “individuals facing a range of physical, emotional, and social challenges,” according to its website. It has a variety of programs available for those who need it from adults and children with disabilities, youth struggling with financial difficulties, first responders experiencing trauma, and much more.

To learn more and donate click here.

For art lovers looking to give back, this charity is a great option that is dedicated to “enriching lives through music.” Cassa Musical Arts offers “summer camps in piano, musical theatre, jazz, songwriting, composition, and beginner guitar as well as masterclasses and workshops throughout the year.”

Your donation this year could help spark a passion for music! To learn more and donate click here.

Influence Mentoring works to create better opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students through the power of mentorship. Mentorship helps to raise awareness of Indigenous issues.

“Culture, traditions, spirituality, teachings, and stories have all been shared and best understood through the Elder-protégé relationship,” according to its website.

To learn more and donate click here.

Grief is challenging to navigate no matter a person’s age but Bernie’s Buddies specifically “helps kids and youth live more fully after a death loss through peer support workshops.” The website says one in five kids under the age of 18 will experience the death of someone close to them. Among many of the strategies used to offer support include therapy dog visits, yoga, and peer support groups.

To learn more and donate click here.

Simon House works to empower individuals to help them get out of the throes of addiction. It offers support for many individuals, including those taking prescribed Suboxone or Methadone as part of their Medication Assisted Recovery Program. It offers active treatment as well as Indigenous-specific focused cultural supports when needed.

To learn more and donate click here.

You can view a detailed list of charities, NGOs, and non-profits in Calgary, here.

If you don’t have money to spare this year, that’s okay, too! Many Calgary charities and non-profits are looking for help in so many other ways; maybe consider fostering a pet for the holidays through the Calgary Humane Society or volunteering at the Dream Centre!