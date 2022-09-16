Gas prices in these cities are WAY cheaper than the rest of Alberta

If you are on the hunt for some cheap gas in the province, you should turn your headlights to central Alberta.

The price at the pump in Red Deer and Blackfalds is remarkably low compared to the rest of the province, ranging from $1.189 per litre to as low as $1.129 at Costco, according to GasBuddy.

You might also like: Oil prices have to drop this low for the Alberta gas tax relief to disappear

Too soon: Alberta could see a dump of snow early next week

Premier Kenney travels to London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II

We could see many motorists heading to Red Deer to snag some cheaper gas while in the area, compared to prices in Edmonton in the $1.229 and $1.329 range and $1.30 per litre and up to $1.40 in some spots in YYC.

Things could be worse, though. Check out gas prices in Fort McMurray, sitting at $1.55 per litre. Yikes!

Albertans could soon see a rise in the price at the pumps at the end of the month, with a review scheduled regarding the collection of the fuel tax.