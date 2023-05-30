Celebrity alert: Here's what's filming in Alberta this June

June has sprouted in Alberta, and everyone knows it’s pretty cool to spot a new movie or the latest installment of your favourite TV show filming in your hometown.

The excitement of knowing when you’re out and about in the city that suddenly, you could turn a corner and catch a glimpse of the cameras rolling. So, don’t miss out on all the action, discover which productions are currently filming right here in Alberta!

You might also like: A neighbourhood in California has streets named after Alberta cities

A city in Alberta was just named one of the most affordable in Canada

A city in Alberta does "seasonal rattlesnake relocations" and we had no clue

From returning series like Heartland to new films like This Too Shall Pass setting up shop, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta during June.

This Too Shall Pass

This Too Shall Pass begins filming in the Calgary area starting June 19 and production will continue into July. Casting for the new movie includes Maxwell Jenkins, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Katie Douglas, Ben Cockell, and Nikki Roumel among others.

The plotline is being called a “coming-of-age drama” that is set back in 1987 in Syracuse, New York. It follows a 16-year-old boy named Simon who rebels against his strict Morman parents and travels to Canada with his friends for a weekend away.

Heartland — Season 17

Heartland is currently filming for another season in Alberta. Starring Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke and is set on an Alberta family ranch. Actually, rumour has it that the series is mostly filmed at a private ranch located west of Millarville.

Heartland has been filming in the area since 2007 and season 17 is expected to be on location until the end of August. The series is known for being one of the longest-running Canadian programs in history.

New feature film The Order is on location in Calgary this May. Based on the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, the crime thriller brings big names like Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to town — so be on the lookout!

The plotline for The Order will be about one of the most dangerous white supremacy groups in America, with Hoult playing the leader and Law starring as an FBI agent. Filming is underway in the city until the end of June.

Billy the Kid — Season 2

Billy the Kid begins filming in Alberta this spring for its second season. Production will take take place in Calgary and the surrounding areas from May through to September.

The Western series was created by Michael Hirst and is based around the infamous American outlaw known as “Billy the Kid.” It stars Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, and Dakota Daulby, to name a few. It appears most of the cast will be returning for season two, so expect even more drama and action!