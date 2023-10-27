Car smashes into 800-pound metal object on Alberta highway after it fell off a truck

RCMP in central Alberta says a car received serious front-end damage after a semi-truck in front of it lost an 800-pound anchor drive case off its flat deck.

On Thursday, just before 7:30 pm, Smoky Lake RCMP was called to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a large, heavy metal object.

After further investigation, the large, heavy object was found to be an anchor drive case, estimated to weigh around 800 pounds, and had fallen off the flat deck of the semi-truck onto the roadway.

The following vehicle then collided with the object, causing significant front-end damage and the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

RCMP released photos of the vehicle that sustained damage from striking the anchor drive case, as well as a photo of the object.

RCMP says the semi-truck was last seen heading Westbound on Highway 28 near Vilna.

Mounties added as they continue to investigate this incident, anyone with information regarding this incident or who is able to identify the semi-truck is asked to contact the Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.