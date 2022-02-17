ATP Challenger tournament is making a return to Calgary in 2022

The ATP Challenger tournament is making a return to Calgary.

The Association of the Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour announced earlier this month that the Calgary National Bank Challenger event will return to the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre this November.

The ATP also announced a new three-year agreement to host the event beginning in 2022.

“Our 2020 event attracted some of the best emerging tennis talent,” said Danny Da Costa, CEO of the OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Centre. “We are excited to bring back the Challenger in November, showcasing our wonderful sport and city.”

It is the third time the tournament will be held. It did not take place in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event sold out in 2020.

🎉 It is official! We are back! The Calgary National Bank Challenger is back this year!!! 🎾

@albertatenniscentre

Is thrilled to bring back this world-class professional tennis tournament to Calgary once more!

🏆

Read more about the returning at https://t.co/4FsUTLQp3z pic.twitter.com/4NTFpNUcQB — CalgaryNBChallenger (@YYCNBChallenger) February 8, 2022

The Challenger is the largest indoor professional tennis event in Canada and features many up-and-coming athletes and established stars on the ATP World Tour.

Arthur Rinderknech of France, now 60th in the world on the ATP rankings, won the 2020 event.

“We are delighted that professional tennis is returning to Alberta with the Calgary National Bank Challenger this year,” Gavin Ziv, Senior Vice President of Professional Events at Tennis Canada, said. “We know how important the Challenger circuit is for players and how much they enjoy the Calgary event.

“It is especially important for our Canadian players to have the chance to accumulate crucial points in the rankings and compete against international players, particularly after a difficult couple of years.”

The Challenger will be held from November 6 to 13, 2022.