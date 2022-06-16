NewsTravelOutdoors

Canadian Rockies placed among top 10 hidden gems for travellers worldwide

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 16 2022, 6:10 pm
Stan Jones/Shutterstock

This may seem silly to Albertans, but the Canadian Rockies have been named one of the best hidden gems for travellers in 2022.

The Alberta/BC tourist attraction comes in at number nine on the list put together by Passport Photo Online.

Petros Goulas/shutterstock

Passport Photo Online’s study looked at Google worldwide search data for 120 photography destinations and ranked them according to the average monthly searches they receive.

Passport-photo.online

With a monthly search volume of 800, The Rockies fall between the Valensole Plateau in France and Namib-Naukluft National Park in Namibia, South Africa.

Stairway to Nothingness in Austria took the spot for the most hidden of all gems, only receiving 150 searches a month.

If you are looking to enjoy the Rockies there are 355 hiking trails for all levels of experience. You can also see the over 1,000 glaciers spread throughout Alberta and BC.

Yunsun_Kim/shutterstock

There are four interlocking National Parks through the rockies: Banff, Yoho, Jasper, and Kootenay. Banff is the oldest National Park in the country.

@samanthalreid They make a good first impression #banff #alberta #canada #mountains ♬ original sound – 🙂

There is also a chance you’ll see some wildlife with grizzly bears, elk, moose, mule deer, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and Wolverine all spotted over the years.

BGSmith/Shutterstock

