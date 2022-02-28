Ranking of Canada's most-loved destinations includes five Alberta spots

Alberta holds some of Canada’s most beautiful places and a new ranking shows the province also has some of the most-loved destinations, too.

Not one, not two, but five spots in Alberta have been placed on the 2021 Tourism Sentiment Index top 50 most loved destinations in Canada, based on consumer sentiment.

#26. Edmonton, Alberta

Tourism sentiment score: 20.32.

#21. Jasper, Alberta

Tourism sentiment score: 21.05.

#19. Calgary, Alberta

Tourism sentiment score: 21.70.

#7. Banff, Alberta

Tourism sentiment score: 23.21.

#5. Canmore, Alberta

Tourism sentiment score: 23.59.

Tourism Sentiment Index says the list was created by pouring through 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available on about 21,330 global destinations.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products,” the website states.

“The remaining data is classified as positive, neutral or negative as artificial intelligence deciphers sentiment from human expression.”

A top 100 of most-loved destinations in the world was released as well, with just one spot in Alberta cracking that list.