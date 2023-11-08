The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Alberta and some jobs pay over $70K

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has consistently been one of Canada’s top employers, and it offers a variety of jobs for Alberta residents in different cities.

Jobs are being offered for applicants with different levels of experience through various positions, and some unique opportunities are also available for students.

Salary ranges are above average for most roles, while some have the potential to earn applicants well above $70,000 annually.

In Calgary, the CRA is looking for taxpayer services agents. The position pays up to $71,971 annually. Agents must provide clarification or explanations to clients over the phone in response to individual or business tax return enquiries. A second language is also required.

A secondary taxpayer services agent position is being filled in Edmonton and Calgary, but only for bilingual applicants.

If any Alberta residents are open to moving slightly west, another job listing through the CRA suggests Canada’s tax agency is looking to fill several roles related to auditing in parts of BC. The website states that positions pay up to $77,900 per year.

CRA job opportunities are available for Indigenous students through the Indigenous Student Employment Program. Pay rates are based on education but can offer up to $34.59 per hour.

While not a CRA job specifically, Service Canada is looking for call centre employees in Edmonton and the surrounding areas. The position pays up to $61,379 per year.