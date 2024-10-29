Calgary's Tate McRae dazzles in wintry new Skims ad campaign

Global pop superstar and Calgary native Tate McRae is front-and-centre of a new winter line and holiday shop for a massive lingerie and shapewear brand.

On Monday, Skims announced that the “Greedy” and “You Broke Me First” singer is the new star of the holiday ad campaign.

A series of photos posted to Instagram shows McRae in sultry, wintry scenarios, posing beside polar bears, dinosaurs, and a gang of wacky inflatable arm-flailing tube men.

“The North Pole’s naughtiest, @tatemcrae, melts the ice in the season’s sexiest styles, launching as part of the SKIMS Holiday Shop,” Skims wrote on Instagram.

The Skims holiday shop launches on Wednesday.

McRae is currently in the midst of her Think Later world tour.

Since releasing her latest album, she’s had a busy year. Earlier this year, she was interviewed by Vogue Magazine, where she gave a shoutout to her hometown and its cold and dry climate.

In February, McRae was selected as one of four celebrity captains at the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend.