Have you gotten jabbed yet? Calgary’s Cold Garden has launched a new initiative called Cans for Community, which offers FREE beer to any Calgarian who has gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

All you have to do is head on over to this much-loved brewer’s taproom (1100 11 Street SE in Calgary) and show proof of at least one dose.

There are only 2,500 cans of Neighbourhood Ale to share for this promo, and the offer is valid while quantities last.

Find it open Monday to Friday from noon to 8 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Garden Beverage Company (@cold_garden)

Address: 1100 11 Street SE in Calgary

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram