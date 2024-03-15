NewsWeather

Weather roller coaster: Calgary could see 10 cm of snow and a HUGE temperature dip next week

Mar 15 2024, 8:01 pm
sergios/Shutterstock

Following possible record-breaking warm weather on Sunday, Calgary is on track to see a massive temperature swing and snow later in the week.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 18°C with nothing but sunny skies ahead until Tuesday night, but temperatures will take a sharp plunge starting in the evening.

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)

Alysa Pederson with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) tells Daily Hive that Calgary could see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, but it’s hard to say yet how long it will last.

“We’re going to be getting the snow, and it generally looks like it’s going to be that 5 to 10 [centimetres] for the City of Calgary, but some of our guidance says it’s going to just stick around right through the weekend, and other stuff is telling us that storm system is actually going to pull off.”

The cold temperatures and snow result from the cold arctic air coming into the province, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to feel like winter.

“Lucky for us, this time of year that arctic air is modified so it’s not -20°C, but it’s still well below normal,” says Pederson.

In the meantime, before the cold weather sets in, you might want to get out this weekend and enjoy the double-digit highs!

