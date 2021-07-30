Here's what the weather will look like in Calgary this August long weekend

Calgary is ushering in August with a long weekend thanks to Heritage Day, a celebration of our province’s history – from the preservation of Indigenous culture to the modern-day diversity that enriches life in Alberta.

In a completely un-Calgary way, it looks like the city is actually in for some exceptionally nice weather over the long weekend.

Although skies will still be smoky due to wildfires, we can expect sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s over the next few days.

It’s 19ºC and hazy in Calgary right now. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28ºC this afternoon, and YYC will see smoke this morning before a strong risk of thunderstorms develops in the afternoon.

According to The Weather Network, Friday evening will be 25ºC with the risk of thunderstorms continuing. Then we’ll see temperatures dip down to 15ºC overnight with more smoke coverage.

Saturday is expected to remain hazy, but at least it will be nice and hot. The city could reach a high of 31ºC by the afternoon, with partly sunny skies.

Overnight on Saturday, Calgary temperatures will drop to 16ºC with partly cloudy conditions before Sunday morning’s dawn brings mainly sunny skies with a high of 19ºC.

Sunday’s weather is looking like it will be similar to Saturday, with a high of 31ºC predicted by the afternoon and skies remaining sunny until evening, when a mix of sun and clouds will set in at 27ºC.

The weather for the long weekend Monday is forecast to be a little cooler – but only compared to the previous two days. Heritage Day is forecast to reach 26ºC with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week is looking nice too, and 27ºC is the forecast high most days with some sunshine. On Wednesday, temperatures could reach 29ºC with clear skies. Friday will see a chance of showers before we move into next weekend, and approximately 1 mm of rain is expected.

Enjoy the long weekend, and make the most of this summer weather in Calgary.