Police charge five teens in connection with a series of violent robberies

Calgary police say five teens have been charged in connection with nearly a dozen violent robberies in the city over the past year.

Over the past six months, the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit has been investigating 11 violent robberies, with the first dating back to October 22, 2022, when police were called for reports of a robbery at the Village Square IDA pharmacy located at 2640 52 Street NE, where a group of youth allegedly threatened staff with bear spray.

The suspects fled prior to police arrival with various narcotics.

Five days later officers began uncovering commonalities between several other robberies that had been committed throughout 2022 across the city, leading them to believe the same group was involved.

Over the next six months, police were able to identify a series of armed robberies and carjackings where the firearms used in these incidents were linked to the same group.

Police say the teens are believed to be responsible for 11 incidents including pharmacy robberies, carjacking robberies and personal robberies occurring between June 2022 and January 2023.

As a result, police have brought forward a total of 76 charges combined including:

Five counts of robbery with a firearm

22 counts of robbery

13 counts of using a disguise with intent

19 counts of unlawful confinement

11 counts of breaching a court order

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

None of the youths, who are all teenage boys, can be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This investigation required support and resources from several different areas of the Service who worked collaboratively to ensure strong evidence was captured to support the necessary charges,” said Staff Sergeant Rod Harbidge of the Calgary Police Service Robbery Unit in a news release. “Our priority is to ensure and uphold public safety, and that includes holding those who threaten the safety of our communities accountable.”

Three of the accused remain in custody, and two have been released pending their next court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.