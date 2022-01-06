13 tech companies looking to hire nearly 300 Calgarians this January

Calgary is becoming known for its growing tech sector, and, as such, there are a number of companies hiring for jobs in the industry right now.

With roles ranging from Junior Full Stack Developer to Product Specialist, Calgary’s techies will find positions available that span a wide variety of specialties and skill levels.

So if you’re currently on the hunt for a new career, a job change, or an exciting role in one of the city’s fastest-growing industries, check out our list of 13 tech companies hiring for almost 300 roles in Calgary this month. Dust off that resumé and get applying!

Who: CostCertified is a venture-backed Y Combinator company, building the “Amazon for construction,” a software as a service-enabled marketplace for labor, materials, and financial services. The company leverages a tool that transforms construction estimates into a real-time interactive point of sale. CostCertified takes complex manual processes and turns them into a simple and intuitive product, accessible to workers in one of the least transformed industries.

CostCertified hired its first employee in March 2021 and has since grown to 35 team members, with a goal to be at 100 people by mid-2022. They are currently hiring Software Engineers, Full Stack Developers, Designers, and Product Specialists, along with positions in Sales, Marketing, Finance, and many others. Perks: CostCertified’s head office is based in Calgary in a WeWork space, which includes a free gym facility, games room, kombucha on tap, coffee bar, and weekly events such as TEDx, Happy Hours, Bootcamps, and Holiday Markets. The company offers a competitive compensation package, including fully paid benefit premiums, and vacation and flex time in addition to a holiday break. CostCertified also boasts rapid succession paths and career trajectory that is second to none, with a leadership team focused on developing and investing in internal talent first.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs is seeking 19 people to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for a Workforce Development Officer – APAC, Sales Operations Analyst, Web Instructor, Learning Experience Designer, and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs’ current opportunities on their careers page. Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Staff enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for an Integration Architect, Data Architect, Salesforce DevOps Architect, Senior Project Manager, and a Solution Architect. To learn more, visit Traction on Demand’s jobs page. Perks: Extensive flexible work options, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, 2 paid volunteer days per year, quarterly profit sharing, health, dental and vision care, personal and health spending accounts, employee assistance program, fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit, employee stock ownership plan, continued learning opportunities, and more.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, covid vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing.

Jane is currently accepting applications for an Engineering Manager, Director Of Engineering, Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer, Technical Recruiter, Senior Javascript Developer, and Customer Support. To check out available jobs, visit Jane’s jobs page. Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Check out Jane’s values to see if their mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of.

Employees get three all-staff “Jane-cation days” and their birthday off every year, on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers.”

Who: Showpass is the world’s first customer-centric ticketing and discovery engine for events, activities, and things to do, serving millions of customers every year. Established in Calgary, Showpass is empowering event scaling technology, ticketing, distributed commerce and the mixed delivery (live, virtual, and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts.

By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, the company delivers a ticketing solution that event organizers can be proud to work with.

Showpass is currently hiring for five positions in Calgary, with applications accepted for Full Stack Developer, React Native Mobile Software Developer, and others. Perks: Showpass employees enjoy daily chef-provided meals or meal allowance, snack bar and coffee bar in the Calgary office, fitness and cell phone allowances, event tickets, team building activities and outings, and a health benefits package (for full-time permanent employees).

Who: Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, is a pioneer in the industry, offering award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time, project and resource management.

Replicon’s innovative Polaris product line introduces the world’s first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management, helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability. A team of over 500 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe, including Siemens, FedEx, Expedia, Facebook, and Hyatt.

Replicon currently has five roles open for remote positions in Canada, ranging from Backend Engineer to Data Scientist to iOS/Android Developer. Perks: Employees at Replicon enjoy long-term savings through matching RRSP contributions, a Health and Dental plan, a health spending account, flexible work options with a virtual-first, permanent work-from-home arrangement, and tuition subsidies (for education related to the job).

Additionally, new employees receive three weeks of paid vacation from the first year itself, training initiatives through in-house training, online training, mentoring, and paid internships, charitable involvement with employees included in the selection of charities, and social events including a holiday party and local outings (when possible).

Who : Neo Financial is reimagining spending, savings, and rewards by using technology to simplify finances, create rewarding experiences, and build community for all Canadians. After developing SkipTheDishes into a top 10 brand in Canada, Neo is set to define the future of banking.

Neo is hiring for a whopping 93 Calgary roles including Cloud Infrastructure Engineer, Junior Developer, Customer Experience Specialist, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers. Perks: The Neo team is pushing for what’s next, which provides many opportunities to grow and learn personally and professionally. Neo offers competitive compensation, a full benefits package, and unique, innovative office spaces in downtown Calgary and the Exchange District in Winnipeg.

Who: Ceridian is a cloud-based software company specializing in human capital management that serves over 3 million customers across 50 countries. Organizations around the world use Ceridian’s solutions and HR resources to “make work-life better.” The company’s design team is looking to hire new talent immediately.

Ceridian currently has 24 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles span Service Technical Consultant, Lead UX Researcher, Senior Application Specialist, and others. Perks: Benefits and perks of working at Ceridian include compensation with bonuses, medical, dental, and vision care plans, unlimited vacation, progressive retirement plans with company matches, mentorship and sponsorship, Tuition and Certification Reimbursement, an employee stock purchase plan, and more.

Who: Bold Commerce creates e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers in 170 countries and powers over 90,000 companies, including Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Pepsi’s GameFuel. Bold is expanding its footprint in Calgary as part of a commitment to the growing tech scene and a desire to work with some of the country’s best talent.

Bold Commerce is currently hiring six new employees in Calgary. The company’s open positions include Front End Developer, Web Designer, Product UX UI Designer, and more. Perks: Bold Commerce benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, and 20 paid hours per year towards volunteering in your local community.

Who: Benevity is one of Western Canada’s largest start-ups, with customers that include Coca-Cola, Google, Nike, and Apple. The Calgary-based company provides charitable donation-management and grant-management platforms, giving its partners access to workplace giving, donation matching, volunteering, corporate granting, customer engagement and more.

Benevity has 53 jobs up for grabs in Calgary and remotely. Positions include Data Platform Developer, Insights Analyst, and Client Technical Support Specialist. Perks: Benevity employees enjoy stock options, donation matching and volunteer rewards, four weeks of vacation to start, three levels of health coverage to choose from with additional Health Spending Account funds, and a hybrid work model. Plus, well-behaved dogs are welcome in Benevity’s offices.

Who: The online delivery giant has made a big splash by opening a fulfillment centre near Calgary, and there are plenty of positions available.

There are 33 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including Senior Solutions Architect, Data Centre Cluster Security Manager, Data Centre Technician, and many others. Perks: Amazon benefits include health, dental, vision care, company-paid disability, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and restricted stock units.

Who: Helcim is a payment facilitator that helps businesses accept credit card payments more easily. It bills its service as being easy to sign up for, providing smart payment tools, and making it more affordable for companies to accept credit card payments.

Helcim is currently hiring for 12 Calgary-based positions. They’re accepting applications for a Junior Full Stack Developer, Merchant Experience Specialist, Product Designer, and other roles. Perks: Employees get company-provided snacks and lunches, plus health benefits, stock options, and generous vacation time.