12 companies hiring for more than 400 jobs in Calgary this January

New year, new job?

If you’re currently on the lookout for a new position in Calgary, you’re in luck: there are a wide variety of roles available this January at companies across the city.

We’ve put together a list of 12 places that are hiring for more than 400 positions in Calgary right now, so dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Jobs: Canada Drives' current openings include Credit Analyst (Remote), Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Logistics Dispatcher, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Inventory Manager, People & Culture Coordinator, B2B Sales Manager (Remote), Pricing Analyst (Remote), and more. Check out Canada Drives' job board to learn more about these and other opportunities.

Canada Drives’ current openings include Credit Analyst (Remote), Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Logistics Dispatcher, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Inventory Manager, People & Culture Coordinator, B2B Sales Manager (Remote), Pricing Analyst (Remote), and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board to learn more about these and other opportunities. Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Jobs: A total of 44 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Anti-Racism Program Administrative Assistant to Payroll Administrator to Rock Climbing Instructor.

A total of 44 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Anti-Racism Program Administrative Assistant to Payroll Administrator to Rock Climbing Instructor. Perks: Perks vary per position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 70 available roles. Stores that have open positions include AllSaints, Steve Madden, Foot Locker, GNC, Zara, and more.

Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 70 available roles. Stores that have open positions include AllSaints, Steve Madden, Foot Locker, GNC, Zara, and more. Perks: Perks vary by store.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill two permanent positions for a Paralegal & Office Manager and an Ice Technician. Plus, there are 13 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Ski and Snowboard Instructors to Bar Shift Lead to Shuttle Driver.

WinSport is looking to fill two permanent positions for a Paralegal & Office Manager and an Ice Technician. Plus, there are 13 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Ski and Snowboard Instructors to Bar Shift Lead to Shuttle Driver. Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Repsol Sport Centre (@repsolsport)

Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for 10 full- and part-time positions, including Lifeguard, Human Resource Advisor, Personal Trainer, and Director of Sales & Marketing.

Repsol is currently hiring for 10 full- and part-time positions, including Lifeguard, Human Resource Advisor, Personal Trainer, and Director of Sales & Marketing. Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@thekegsteakhouse)

Jobs: There are eight opportunities at the Keg's South Pointe, 4th Avenue, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including Servers, Cooks, and Prep Cooks.

There are eight opportunities at the Keg’s South Pointe, 4th Avenue, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including Servers, Cooks, and Prep Cooks. Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you've always wanted to be a barista, now's your chance.

Starbucks has a whopping 106 jobs available in the Calgary area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance. Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 20 roles in its Calgary stores, including Pharmacist, Floral Clerk, Cake Decorator, and Coffee Bar Server.

Safeway is currently hiring for 20 roles in its Calgary stores, including Pharmacist, Floral Clerk, Cake Decorator, and Coffee Bar Server. Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Jobs: Lowe's has seven jobs available in their Calgary stores. Roles include Customer Service Associates, Sales Specialists, Cashiers, and more.

Lowe’s has seven jobs available in their Calgary stores. Roles include Customer Service Associates, Sales Specialists, Cashiers, and more. Perks: Perks include exclusive employee discounts, Student Incentive Programs, and a sustainable development program.

Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C's website currently shows 118 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Postdoctoral Scholar, Physiology & Pharmacology, Cumming School of Medicine to Research Associate, Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science to Coordinator, Student Life, Leadership & Student Engagement, Student and Enrolment Services.

The jobs page on the U of C’s website currently shows 118 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Postdoctoral Scholar, Physiology & Pharmacology, Cumming School of Medicine to Research Associate, Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science to Coordinator, Student Life, Leadership & Student Engagement, Student and Enrolment Services. Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 11 positions, including Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, Lead Tutor – North, and Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Staff, among others.

Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 11 positions, including Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, Lead Tutor – North, and Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Staff, among others. Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.