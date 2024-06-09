Calgary Tower wants you to know that they aren't supporting Oilers

The city of Calgary might have the highest density of Florida Panthers fans in Canada right now as they cheer against their arch-rival Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Though, if you look up at the city skyline this week, you might be thinking otherwise. One of the city’s most iconic landmarks will be lit up in Oilers orange and blue on Monday which is sure to turn some heads.

Yet, the tower’s social media made it very clear today that it will not be a show of support for the Oilers, rather it will instead be for Action Anxiety Day.

Just to be totally clear, the Calgary Tower will be lit Blue & Orange on Monday, June 10 for Action Anxiety Day – and for no other reason whatsoever. We’ve got love for our neighbours to the north and all across this province, but no. Never. — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) June 9, 2024

The Calgary Tower first opened in 1968 and is one of the largest free-standing structures in the entire country. It has been lighting up for certain events, days, or milestones for decades now. It has lit up for the Flames in the playoffs, but doing so for the Oilers would be unprecedented and probably frowned upon by Calgary citizens.

A debate has opened up across the country about whether or not it is right for fans of other Canadian fanbases to cheer for the Oilers in the final. Edmonton is attempting to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

The term “Canada’s team” has been thrown around to describe the Oilers ever since they eliminated the Vancouver Canucks in the second round. It makes sense, but there has been some considerable pushback from cities like Calgary and Vancouver.

It seems like rivalries are taking precedence over anything else when it comes to Flames fans and their city landmarks look to agree.