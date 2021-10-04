7 tech companies looking to hire over 200 Calgarians this October

Calgary is becoming known for its growing tech sector, and, as such, there are a number of companies hiring for jobs in the industry right now.

With roles ranging from IT Support Specialist to Senior Data Architect, Calgary’s techies will find jobs available that span a wide variety of specialties and skill levels.

So if you’re currently on the hunt for a new career, a job change, or an exciting role in one of the city’s fastest-growing industries, check out our list of seven tech companies hiring for 217 roles in Calgary right now. Dust off that resumé and get applying!

Who: Neo Financial is reimagining spending, savings, and rewards by using technology to simplify finances, create rewarding experiences, and build community for all Canadians. After building SkipTheDishes into a top 10 brand in Canada, Neo is set to define the future of banking.

Jobs: Neo is hiring for over 100 roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers.



Neo is hiring for over 100 roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers. Perks: The Neo team is pushing for what’s next, which provides many opportunities to grow and learn personally and professionally. Neo offers competitive compensation, a full benefits package, and unique, innovative office spaces in downtown Calgary and the Exchange District in Winnipeg.

Who: Ceridian is a cloud-based software company specializing in human capital management that serves over 3 million customers across 50 countries. Organizations around the world use Ceridian's solutions and HR resources to "make work life better." The company's design team is looking to hire new talent immediately.

Jobs: Ceridian currently has 30 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Lead Software Developer, Product Design Architect, Senior Data Analyst, Service Technical Consultant, and many others.

Ceridian currently has 30 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Lead Software Developer, Product Design Architect, Senior Data Analyst, Service Technical Consultant, and many others. Perks: Benefits and perks of working at Ceridian include compensation with bonuses, medical, dental, and vision care plans, unlimited vacation, progressive retirement plans with company matches, mentorship and sponsorship, Tuition and Certification Reimbursement, an employee stock purchase plan, and more.

Who: Bold Commerce creates e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers in 170 countries, and powers over 90,000 companies, including Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Pepsi's GameFuel. Bold is expanding its footprint in Calgary as part of a commitment to the growing tech scene, and a desire to work with the country's best talent.

Jobs: Bold Commerce is currently hiring 24 new employees in Calgary. The company's open positions span Cloud Security Engineer, UX Researcher, Intermediate Ruby Developer, and more.

Bold Commerce is currently hiring 24 new employees in Calgary. The company’s open positions span Cloud Security Engineer, UX Researcher, Intermediate Ruby Developer, and more. Perks: Bold Commerce benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, and 20 paid hours per year towards volunteering in your local community.

Who: Benevity is one of western Canada's largest start-ups, with customers that include Coca-Cola, Google, Nike, and Apple. The Calgary-based company provides charitable donation-management and grant-management platforms, giving its partners access to workplace giving, donation matching, volunteering, corporate granting, customer engagement and more.

Jobs: Benevity has 19 jobs up for grabs in Calgary. Roles include Integration Software Developer, Tech Lead, and Client Technical Support Specialist.

Benevity has 19 jobs up for grabs in Calgary. Roles include Integration Software Developer, Tech Lead, and Client Technical Support Specialist. Perks: Benevity employees enjoy stock options, donation matching and volunteer rewards, four weeks of vacation to start, three levels of health coverage to choose from. plus additional Health Spending Account funds, and a hybrid work model. Plus, well-behaved dogs are welcome in Benevity’s offices.

Who: The online delivery giant has made a big splash by opening a fulfillment centre near Calgary, and there are plenty of positions available.

Jobs: There are 24 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including IT Manager, Senior Cloud Delivery Lead, Senior Data Architect, and more.

There are 24 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including IT Manager, Senior Cloud Delivery Lead, Senior Data Architect, and more. Perks: Amazon benefits include health, dental, and vision care, company-paid disability, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and restricted stock units.

Who: Helcim is a payment facilitator that helps businesses accept credit card payments more easily. It bills its service as being easy to sign up for, providing smart payment tools, and making it more affordable for companies to accept credit card payments.

Jobs: Helcim is currently hiring for eight Calgary-based positions. They're accepting applications for Junior Full Stack Developer, Product Designer, IT Support Specialist, and other roles.

Helcim is currently hiring for eight Calgary-based positions. They’re accepting applications for Junior Full Stack Developer, Product Designer, IT Support Specialist, and other roles. Perks: Employees get company-provided snacks and lunches, plus health benefits, stock options, and generous vacation time.