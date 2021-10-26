9 tech companies looking to hire over 250 Calgarians this November

Calgary is becoming known for its growing tech sector, and, as such, there are a number of companies hiring for jobs in the industry right now.

With roles ranging from Full Stack Developer to Client Technical Support Specialist, Calgary’s techies will find positions available that span a wide variety of specialties and skill levels.

So if you’re currently on the hunt for a new career, a job change, or an exciting role in one of the city’s fastest-growing industries, check out our list of nine tech companies hiring for more than 250 roles in Calgary right now. Dust off that resumé and get applying!

Showpass is the world's first customer-centric ticketing and discovery engine for events, activities, and things to do, serving millions of customers every year. Established in Calgary, Showpass is empowering event scaling technology, ticketing, distributed commerce and the mixed delivery (live, virtual, and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, the company delivers a ticketing solution that event organizers can be proud to work with. Jobs: Showpass is currently hiring for five positions in Calgary, with applications accepted for Front End Developer, Full Stack Developer, and others.

Showpass is currently hiring for five positions in Calgary, with applications accepted for Front End Developer, Full Stack Developer, and others. Perks: Showpass employees enjoy daily chef-provided meals or meal allowance, snack bar and coffee bar in the Calgary office, fitness and cell phone allowances, event tickets, team building activities and outings, and a health benefits package (for full-time permanent employees).

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, is a pioneer in the industry offering award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time, project and resource management. Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management, helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability. A team of over 500 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe including PwC, Siemens, FedEx, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Facebook, and Hyatt. Jobs: Replicon currently has positions open for 25 Full Stack Developers, 15 Backend Developers, one Data Scientist, one Senior Security Engineer, one Android/iOS Developer, and three UX Writers.

Replicon currently has positions open for 25 Full Stack Developers, 15 Backend Developers, one Data Scientist, one Senior Security Engineer, one Android/iOS Developer, and three UX Writers. Perks: Employees at Replicon enjoy long-term savings through matching RRSP contributions, a Health and Dental plan, a health spending account, flexible work options with a virtual-first, permanent work-from-home arrangement, and tuition subsidies (for education related to the job).

Additionally, new employees receive three weeks of paid vacation from the first year itself, training initiatives through in-house training, online training, mentoring, and paid internships, charitable involvement with employees included in the selection of charities, and social events including a holiday party and local outings (when possible).

Jobs: Neo is hiring for over 75 Calgary roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers.



Neo is hiring for over 75 Calgary roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers. Perks: The Neo team is pushing for what’s next, which provides many opportunities to grow and learn personally and professionally. Neo offers competitive compensation, a full benefits package, and unique, innovative office spaces in downtown Calgary and the Exchange District in Winnipeg.

Jobs: Ceridian currently has 25 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Staff Developer, Lead UX Researcher, Product Designer, Senior Software Developer, and many others.

Ceridian currently has 25 job openings across Canada, all of which are 100% remote. Available roles include Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Staff Developer, Lead UX Researcher, Product Designer, Senior Software Developer, and many others. Perks: Benefits and perks of working at Ceridian include compensation with bonuses, medical, dental, and vision care plans, unlimited vacation, progressive retirement plans with company matches, mentorship and sponsorship, Tuition and Certification Reimbursement, an employee stock purchase plan, and more.

Jobs: Bold Commerce is currently hiring 22 new employees in Calgary. The company's open positions span Lead Developer, Cloud Security Engineer, Intermediate Ruby Developer, and more.

Bold Commerce is currently hiring 22 new employees in Calgary. The company’s open positions span Lead Developer, Cloud Security Engineer, Intermediate Ruby Developer, and more. Perks: Bold Commerce benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, and 20 paid hours per year towards volunteering in your local community.

Jobs: Benevity has 43 jobs up for grabs in Calgary and remotely across Canada. Roles include Integration Software Developer, Intermediate Product Designer, Client Technical Support Specialist, and others.

Benevity has 43 jobs up for grabs in Calgary and remotely across Canada. Roles include Integration Software Developer, Intermediate Product Designer, Client Technical Support Specialist, and others. Perks: Benevity employees enjoy stock options, donation matching and volunteer rewards, four weeks of vacation to start, three levels of health coverage to choose from along with additional Health Spending Account funds, and a hybrid work model. Plus, well-behaved dogs are welcome in Benevity’s offices.

Jobs: There are 23 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including IT Manager, Senior Cloud Delivery Lead, Cloud Technical Account Manager, and more.

There are 23 jobs at Amazon up for grabs right now in the Calgary area, including IT Manager, Senior Cloud Delivery Lead, Cloud Technical Account Manager, and more. Perks: Amazon benefits include health, dental, and vision care, company-paid disability, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and restricted stock units.

Jobs: Helcim is currently hiring for 10 Calgary-based positions. They're accepting applications for Junior Full Stack Developer, Client Success Specialist, DevOps Developer – Infrastructure Core, and other roles.

Helcim is currently hiring for 10 Calgary-based positions. They’re accepting applications for Junior Full Stack Developer, Client Success Specialist, DevOps Developer – Infrastructure Core, and other roles. Perks: Employees get company-provided snacks and lunches, plus health benefits, stock options, and generous vacation time.