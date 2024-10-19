Calgary Stampeders will select first overall at the 2025 draft

The 2024 season was an ugly one for the Calgary Stampeders, but help could soon be on the way.

The Stampeders fell to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a lopsided 42-10 final on Friday night. With the loss, their record now sits at an abysmal 4-12-1.

With the loss, the Stampeders, who still have one game remaining on the season, can no longer catch the 6-11 Edmonton Elks in the standings. As a result, they will have the first overall selection in the 2025 CFL draft. They haven’t had the opportunity to do so since selecting Miguel Robede with the first pick in 2005.

The Stampeders organization and its fan base aren’t all that familiar with missing the playoffs, as it’s the first time they’ve done so in two decades. The Elks are also mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, meaning that this year’s CFL playoffs will not have Alberta representation for the first time since 1945.

While it remains to be seen who the Stampeders will take first overall, quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the brother of B.C. Lions Nathan Rourke is projected to receive the honour, according to the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings. Wide receiver Damien Alford is projected to be the second overall pick, while defensive tackle Paris Shand is listed as third.

Selecting a quarterback is very intriguing for the Stampeders, as Jake Meier has really struggled this season. That said, the organization recently signed former NFL quarterback P.J. Walker and may be considering him for the starting role next season.